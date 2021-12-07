Sunshine returns and temperatures are closer to average Wednesday

Not everyone will see rain, but our eastern counties will get a few spotty showers. Temperatures are not as cold overnight, with lows only dipping into the upper 30s. Showers diminish by sunrise Wednesday and although we start the day with clouds, they'll be clearing through the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be closer to average, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures start increasing and the clouds hang around more than the blue sky. Showers return Thursday night and scattered showers and storms become more widespread Friday with the passage of a warm front. The big focus as far as active weather centers around Saturday's cold front. While there doesn't look to be too much instability, there's still quite a bit of shear: i.e. a very similar set-up to what we saw Monday with the severe storms.

We are watching late Friday into Saturday closely for that severe threat, fine tuning as needed as the weekend gets closer. Something else worth mentioning is the amount of rain we'll see out of this system. In total, we should see between one and two inches, although thunderstorms can produce locally higher amounts. Behind the front, temperatures fall to the 50s on Sunday after hitting the 70s Friday and Saturday.