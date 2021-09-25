Sunshine, perfect temperatures for first weekend of Fall

The streak of beautiful weather continues this weekend! After a chilly start, sunshine will warm us up nicely by the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 70's and some may even hit 80 by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures drop tonight after sunset into the 60's.

Sunday is almost a copy and paste of what we're seeing today. A cool start with temperatures in the 50's, but a warm up by the afternoon. Some areas will likely hit the 80 degree mark and with another sunny day.

Changes come once we get to Tuesday, but not in terms of rain. Some Gulf moisture will bring back the rain and storms over the Mississippi River Valley, but right now it looks as though we are on the drier side of this airmass - meaning we should stay rain free. However temperatures will jump just a touch. We'll wake up to temperatures in the 60's and by the afternoon our highs will jump to the low to mid 80 throughout the work week. Humidity is also set to return by this time period.