Sunshine is back, but it stays cold

The sunshine makes a return to North Alabama today. But the chilly temperatures aren't going anywhere. Most spots started off this morning near the 30 degree mark. Highs today only top out in the mid 40s with plenty of afternoon sunshine. However, a persistent northwest breeze will continue to add an extra chill in the air. Wind chills this morning are stuck in the mid 20s and will only climb into the mid 30s later today. Enjoy the sunshine but keep the heavy jackets nearby. Clear skies will once again allow for another cold night, with lows in the 20s. Winds should start to subside late tonight and early Friday morning.

We warm back up to seasonable temperatures this weekend as highs climb into the low 50s. Our next rain chance comes with a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon and evening thanks to a quick hitting system that sweeps through the area. One or two lingering showers Sunday morning are possible, but the better rain chances will be Saturday. Light rainfall amounts under a quarter inch are expected. Looking ahead to Christmas week, expect plenty of sunshine and seasonably warmer temperatures Monday through Wednesday. By Wednesday night, however, our next system will be approaching the area. Based on the latest trends in data sources, rain looks to begin early Christmas eve morning and last through much of the day. There remains a small chance for a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain as the system moves out Christmas Eve afternoon. This is not our official forecast, but it is certainly an interesting trend to monitor in the days to come. Check back with us for updates as any rain we do see late next week will cause impacts on the roads for those who are still traveling for the holiday.