Sunshine but barely above freezing Friday

Friday is cold but dry. The low clouds from this morning quickly erode to sunny skies through this afternoon. Even with full sun today, highs only manage the mid-30s but the sunshine will help with melting. A northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph makes it feel like mid-teens at times. Anything that survives this afternoon will refreeze tonight and into Saturday morning.

Once we get into the weekend, the improvements continue. Yes, there are cold mornings, but afternoons are sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Your pick of the weekend is Sunday, with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 50s. Showers sweep through Sunday night, then we're dry again Tuesday. By the middle of the week, we've got sunny 60s!