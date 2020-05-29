Sunshine and quiet weather returns this weekend

Friday marked our last unsettled weather day for a while. A ridge of high pressure sets up and keeps rain at bay through at least the first half of next week. Temperatures are seasonable initially, but it won't take long for us to really start warming.

Saturday morning, expect temperatures to start out in the lower 60s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible and we'll otherwise have a few lingering clouds. The rest of the day is mostly sunny and comfortably warm with highs reaching the lower 80s. Sunday is nearly a repeat, although it will be slightly cooler in the morning.

The warming trend begins Monday. We'll have mid 80s Monday afternoon and by Wednesday, we'll be near 90°. If we hit 90° in Huntsville, it would be the first time so far this year. Isolated shower and storm chances are back Thursday as temperatures continue to run a few degrees above average.