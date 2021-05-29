Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return for the holiday weekend

You'll want to grab the jackets for any plans tonight! Temperatures dropping into the 50's and even upper 40's in some areas overnight.

We start off cool once again for your Sunday, but the cloud coverage we've seen won't stick around! The sunshine returns and highs bounce back into the 70's by the afternoon. The warm up continues heading into the holiday with Memorial Day looking to be a great one for any parades or outdoor bbqs.

The next several days will also be dry, rain chances do move in by the middle of the work week with the chance for thunderstorms by Friday.