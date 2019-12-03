Clear

Sunshine and lighter winds Tuesday but still chilly

Tuesday afternoon will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday but still chilly with partly sunny skies.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Tuesday afternoon will warm to near 50° for North Alabama today with periods of sunshine.  Along with warmer temperatures compared to Monday we will also see lighter winds.  Today's winds will stay between 5-10 mph with a few higher gusts.  

If you are heading out to the Huntsville or Tuscumbia Christmas parade this evening, it will be dry with temperatures falling to near 40° by 6:00 pm and dropping to the upper 30s by the end of the parades.

Expect a gradual warming trend through Thursday along with dry conditions.  Rain chances pick up in the early morning hours Friday with dry conditions returning Friday afternoon.  Most of North Alabama will see a 0.10" of rain or less on Friday.  Another system will bring better rain chances by early next week.

