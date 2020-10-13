Sunshine Mills expands pet food recall for possible mold contamination

Sunshine Mills expanded its pet food recall.

The brands are Champ, Field trial, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special, Old Glory, Paws Happy Life, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout, Thrifty, Top Runner and Whiskers & Tails.

The food was recalled because of possible mold contamination.

There are no reports of pets getting sick, but Aflatoxin can be harmful to animals if consumed in large amounts.

The affected products were produced between April 3 and April 5 of this year.

If you have some at your house, check the product's lot code here to see if yours is included in the recall. You should be able to return the unused portion for a full refund.