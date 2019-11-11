Sunshine & mild to start Veterans Day, rain switches to snow early Tuesday

Out ahead of the Arctic cold front, Veterans Day will have periods of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. For almost all of North Alabama we will remain dry through the evening commute. Better chances for rain will arrive by 8:00 pm tonight. Just about everything that falls from the sky will be rain through midnight tonight. With that said, parts of Lauderdale County will start to see a wintry mix around midnight tonight.

The time period when rain mixes with snow, sleet, freezing rain will be brief Tuesday morning. Due to the cold and dry air moving into North Alabama on the backside of this system, it is possible that the arctic air is so dry that we lose much of the developing snow or sleet to evaporation.

We are not expecting any accumulations that would impact your Tuesday morning travel. A dusting on grassy surfaces is possible but the roads will see instantaneous melting. With gusty winds & dry air, roads will dry fast & trees/power-lines will not see ice accretion from freezing rain.

Tuesday's highs will almost certainly occur at 12:01 am. By the afternoon it will be a struggle to get above freezing for some areas of North Alabama. The concern will then turn to Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lows near or below 20°. Protect outdoor pipes, plants and of course don't forget about the pets.