Sunny now, then monitoring Monday's snow potential

The sun returns for Wednesday and temperatures remain unseasonably chilly. You'll need a few extra minutes to defrost the car this morning as morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s. Highs reach the mid 40s this afternoon.

It will be similarly cold and frosty tonight before a wind shift Thursday helps moderate temps through Friday. Rain is still on track to arrive late Friday night and persist through the weekend. Saturday will generally be a wash out with a cold rain more on than off all day. We'll end up with 1 to 2 inches of rain in total through Sunday.

As the rain begins to exit toward the end of the weekend, colder air will be quickly on its heels. We've been closely monitoring the potential for snow showers or mix late Sunday night and early Monday. At this point, a dusting is possible, especially for our northernmost counties. Stay alert for further updates as the weekend approaches.