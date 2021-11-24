Sunny, warm, and breezy for traveling today, rain returns Thanksgiving morning

The day before Thanksgiving will be a spectacular weather day. It is a bit chilly this morning but not quite as cold as recent nights. Temperatures near freezing right now will warm up quickly to near 60 degrees this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Those warmer temperatures later today are thanks in part to southerly winds as high pressure begins to shift east of our region. You won't have any weather issues traveling today as this high pressure keeps things quiet across much of the eastern US.

Thanksgiving day still looks wet unfortunately. A cold front brings widespread showers to North Alabama late Thursday morning lasting through the rest of the day. You may want to consider playing those family football games early tomorrow or have indoor backup plans. Give yourself extra time traveling north and west tomorrow. Areas east and south won't have rain until later in the evening.

The front moves through late Thursday night and early Friday. Cooler air behind the front will keep highs only in the 40s for any Black Friday shoppers despite plenty of sunshine. Highs are back in the 50s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.