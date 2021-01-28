Sunny to close out the week

Temperatures dip into the mid 20s around sunrise, so you'll likely need the ice scraper for your windshield and a few extra minutes to warm up the car. By the afternoon, highs make it to the 50 degree mark. Sunshine prevails, but the clouds are back just in time for the weekend.

Saturday starts dry, then showers increase during the afternoon and evening with rain continuing overnight. Of course, Sunday will start damp. However, showers should be tapering through the morning. In all, rain totals will be between .50 and .75 of an inch. Expect it to be much cooler again to start next week behind a strong cold front. Highs Monday barely reach 40.