Sunny start to workweek, active pattern returns midweek

After a gorgeous Easter weekend, North Alabama continues the sunny skies and warming Trend Monday. Today's highs warm to the mid-70s. Along with the sunny skies through this afternoon, light southwest winds will make for a spectacular start to the workweek. Add another few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday and we may see a few spots touching 80.

There should be enough sunshine to make a run at 80 Wednesday but we'll also begin to see clouds building up in the afternoon heat. Possibly enough instability for some hit or miss showers and isolated thunderstorm. Most of North Alabama should remain dry through Wednesday evening but just after midnight a more organized line of thunderstorms will move into the area.

As usual line will move in from the west and track east through about sunrise Thursday morning. As of this morning SPC places a 1/5 severe risk for areas near and west of I-65. This line is expected to weaken the further east it travels due to lack of instability in the overnight hours.

Along with an isolated damaging wind threat we will see 0.50" to 1" of rain Thursday morning. Thursday's rain and additional rain through the weekend could bring more creek, river flooding and localized street flooding.