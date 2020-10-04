Sunny start to the work week, staying active in the tropics

Monday should be the coolest day of the week as a warming trend starts Tuesday. The sunshine is back Tuesday and highs climb close to the 80 degrees mark. By Wednesday morning, lows will be back in the lower 50s and highs hit the lower 80s.

While there's some disagreement in the forecast data heading into the weekend, it does indeed look likely that we'll experience the impact of some tropical remnants as early as Friday and lasting through most of the weekend. Clouds can be on the increase as early as Thursday, then showers approach from the south Friday. If everything continues as indicated currently, Saturday should be our mainly rainy day with lingering showers still possible Sunday.

So, what tropical system would all of this be coming from? Well, it's not Tropical Storm Gamma. That system continues southwest toward Mexico. Instead, we'll be closely watching a tropical disturbance currently located over the central Caribbean. It will be shifting northwestward in the coming days with the National Hurricane Center designating an 80% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours.

If this becomes a tropical storm, it would receive the name "Delta," next on the list in the Greek alphabet. Data sources take then take this system into the northern Gulf where it moves onshore later this week. Again, we'll be watching this closely and updating the forecast accordingly in the coming days.