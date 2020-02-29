A sunny leap day, heavy rain and flood threat next week

Sunny skies through your Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today but a slight breeze will make for cool leap day. A noticeable jump in temperatures Sunday with highs back in the 60s. North Alabama will be dry through Sunday night but you'll notice increasing clouds through the day. Take advantage of the weekend, especially Sunday afternoon, to get things done outside ahead of next week's rain.

We'll have several waves of rain with some embedded storms sweep through over the beginning of next week. Over the past 24 hours, our forecast models have drastically diverged in timing and intensity of the systems. One (the GFS) clears out all of the rain by Thursday and still indicates the heaviest rain and chance for any strong to severe storms occurring Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The other (the Euro) keeps waves of showers and a few storms through Tuesday, indicating almost a break Tuesday into Wednesday, then heavier rain and storms arriving late Wednesday night.

Regardless of the outcome, there are two takeaways: the (at least) first half of the week will be wet and dreary AND the severe threat should not impact voting on Super Tuesday as it's farther west of North Alabama. With that rain back in the forecast, we'll have to continue to monitor the risk for stream rises and flooding again as an additional 3" to 5"+ is possible through next week.