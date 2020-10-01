Sunny start to October

A dry cold front passed through North Alabama Thursday morning. You'll notice the northwest winds kicking up with the frontal passage but skies stay clear. Highs will run 3-5° cooler today compared to yesterday but still manage to reach the low to mid 70s for highs this afternoon.

You will really feel the effects of that front on Friday when mornings lows are back in the mid 40s and highs only reach the mid 60s. With that cooler air in place, we'll be in the 50s for Friday Night Football!

Gorgeous weather continues into the weekend. A weak cold front swings in from the northwest on Sunday, but it won't do much to shake up the pattern. An isolated shower isn't impossible, but most will only see an increase in cloud cover. Next week, highs stay in the 70s with lows near 50.

