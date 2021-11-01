Quiet start to November, rain returns midweek

It's a quiet but chilly morning to kick off the month of November.

We dropped into the mid 40s last night thanks to mostly clear skies. A weak cold front is actually progressing through North Alabama this morning. You won't notice it much at all today outside a few passing clouds.

Highs are back in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday, the colder air begins to move back into the region. We will be lucky to reach the low 60s Tuesday and will fall even more by midweek with highs then only in the 50s.

With the cooler temperatures comes our next rain chance. Models are finally in good agreement with this upcoming system. Much of Wednesday looks dry but spotty showers will be possible especially for the second half of the day.

Showers are likely for most of Thursday before we dry out Thursday night. Behind this system, a strong high pressure in the Plains begins to take control of our weather pattern.

By the weekend, it is becoming increasingly likely that we will see our coldest air of the season so far. Overnight lows Friday morning through Sunday morning will be in the mid 30s here in the city.

Outlying areas will fall into the low 30s. The best chance to see a freeze will be Saturday and Sunday mornings with frost likely for many spots Friday morning, too.

Highs remain in the 50s through the upcoming weekend with sunshine.