Sunny skies to start the workweek, rain from Delta by Friday

Other than a few passing low clouds this morning, the workweek is off to another day of sunny skies and pleasant afternoon conditions. Like the last 5 mornings, Monday saw lows in the mid to upper 40s but overnight lows will begin to trend warmer the next 5 days.

Today should be the coolest day of the week as a warming trend starts Tuesday. Sunny skies continue Tuesday and highs climb close to the 80 degree mark. By Wednesday morning, lows will be back in the lower 50s and highs hit the lower 80s.

Most data is lining up with tropical impacts in North Alabama late this week. Remnants from what is currently Tropical Storm Delta will arrive by Friday and into Saturday. Showers approach from the south through the day Friday. Heavier rain will likely arrive in North Alabama late Friday and into Saturday morning. This means that Friday night football could be a wet one this week. Some data even indicated that the remnants will exit our area by Saturday afternoon and evening. Latest rainfall forecast is 1 to 3" but many areas further southeast could see 4"+ of rain.

As mentioned above rain impacts will be from Delta not Tropical Storm Gamma. Gamma continues southwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Gamma does play a role by slingshotting Delta into the Gulf of Mexico. This is called the Fujiwara effect: similar to planets/bodies in space orbiting around each other.

Latest forecast from NHC calls for a Category 2 hurricane at landfall in SE Louisiana.