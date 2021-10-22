Pleasant fall weekend weather

Patchy dense fog clears out quickly through the rest of Friday morning. Other than passing high clouds, north Alabama will see mostly sunny skies through Friday afternoon. Despite the sunshine, today will struggle to reach 70. Expect mostly clear skies tonight for Big Game Friday Night. By the 2nd half of football games temperatures will drop to the mid-50s.

Saturday is sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday we will likely see many spots touch 80!

North Alabama's dry weather doesn't last, our next cold front is already racing in by Monday morning. Expect a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms. Ingriedents may be present for a strong or storm or two but still too early for any severe concerns.

Rain chances will linger through next workweek with another cold front arriving on Wednesday.