Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen shot in abdomen Full Story

Sunny skies and low humidity Thursday

Nearly perfect conditions for late August today. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 80s under sunny skies with low humidity.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:01 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Northerly winds continue to usher in dry air into Northern Alabama Thursday.  Highs will warm to the mid 80s but with well below normal humidity.  Afternoon highs will return to the low 90s Friday and into this Labor Day Weekend but humidity will still be low for this time of the year.

Other than a stray shower or storm in the afternoon hours Sunday and Monday, North Alabama will remain dry through this holiday weekend.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to landfall on the Atlantic Coast of Florida Monday.  The track will likely keep any direct impacts well east and southeast of North Alabama the next 7 days.  The Storm Tracker weather team will continue to follow the track of Hurricane Dorian very closely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events