Sunny skies and low humidity Thursday

Northerly winds continue to usher in dry air into Northern Alabama Thursday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s but with well below normal humidity. Afternoon highs will return to the low 90s Friday and into this Labor Day Weekend but humidity will still be low for this time of the year.

Other than a stray shower or storm in the afternoon hours Sunday and Monday, North Alabama will remain dry through this holiday weekend.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to landfall on the Atlantic Coast of Florida Monday. The track will likely keep any direct impacts well east and southeast of North Alabama the next 7 days. The Storm Tracker weather team will continue to follow the track of Hurricane Dorian very closely.