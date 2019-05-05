Clear

Sunny now with rain and storms by Wednesday.

Patchy fog early Monday gives way to a sunny and pleasant start to the work week.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The clouds are thinning as the weekend comes to a close. To start the work week, expect some patchy fog early Monday, in addition to some cool morning temperatures. We'll be warming quickly under a sunny sky and highs return to the lower 80s by the afternoon. The sunshine and calm conditions continue Tuesday and temperatures reach the upper 80s. By Wednesday, a few showers and storms are expected by the afternoon.

Rain and storms become more widespread heading into Thursday. Stronger storms with gusty wind are possible Thursday, so we will be monitoring the threat for severe weather in coming days. While the coverage of rain and storms can decrease Friday, more rain and storms return Saturday. Finally, by Sunday, the stalled front exits and we should see some improving conditions to end the weekend.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
