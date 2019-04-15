Sunny now, another severe threat in our sights

Both tornadoes in the Shoals were rated EF-1 with estimated wind speeds at 100 mph. One tornado occurred in the Aycock Heights neighborhood in Tuscumbia, Colbert County and was on the ground for less than five minutes. The second tornado occurred just east of Red Bay in Franklin County.

Back to the forecast. It won't stay as calm as today for much longer. Our next round of severe storms is in the forecast for Thursday evening, lasting through the night. The storms Thursday night will bring a damaging wind threat and a risk for an isolated tornado as well. These storms will accompany a cold front, which looks to pass overnight. This means our high temperature Friday will likely occur at midnight, with temperatures dropping to at least the 50s through the day. Until then, expect seasonable weather with highs near 80 degrees.