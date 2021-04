After a noisy start to the weekend, a quiet end comes. Temperatures in the 60's and even 70's tonight with plenty of sunshine all afternoon.

A cool start Monday with some areas seeing temperatures in the 40's, but before noon we quickly warm up to the 70's. Expecting to top out to the 80's Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, things change when rain enters the picture in the afternoon. Thunderstorms a possibility, but severe weather unlikely.