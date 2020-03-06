Sunny but windy Friday, dry through the weekend

Winds will remain gusty through Friday afternoon but as we approach sunset and head through the evening, winds will begin to drop off for North Alabama. If winds drop enough overnight we will likely see temperatures down to or slightly below freezing Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s just like Friday but winds will be much lighter than today. Sunday climbs back to the 60s and stays dry but cloud cover will begin to increase.

Rain returns next week but much of North Alabama will remain dry through Monday evening. It may take until closer to midnight for rain to increase throughout all of North Alabama Monday and into early Tuesday. Expect showers and even some embedded thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Between Monday night through Thursday we can expect between 0.75" to 1.50" of rain. This spread out over a 3-day period will limit any flooding.