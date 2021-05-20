Sunny but gusty winds continue Thursday, heat arrives this weekend

For the third day in a row, north Alabama will see gusty southeast winds Thursday. Expect peak gusts between 20-30 mph through the late morning and into this afternoon. Besides the winds it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s by mid-afternoon.

Most of north Alabama will have to hold off until this weekend to see their first 90° of 2021. Sunday through Tuesday mid-90s will be possible. This puts highs within 1-3 degrees of records for those dates. The already dry conditions will be exacerbated by early next week. The dry ground, soil may boost temperatures higher than currently forecast, making records achievable.

May 23 - 25 Huntsville records: 95°, 96° & 97°

May 23 - 25 Muscle Shoals records: 94°, 96° & 97°