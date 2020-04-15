Sunny but unseasonably cool Wednesday

FLOOD WARNINGS

RIVER FORECAST CENTER (click on location for latest water levels)

The sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures continue today for North Alabama. Highs once again struggle into the low 60s. These afternoon highs are 10-15° below normal. Another chilly night is in store for tonight through Thursday morning. Morning lows Thursday should be a few degrees warmer than this morning, limiting any frost threat. A noticeable warm up begins Thursday afternoon with highs coming close to 70°. Highs warm back up to the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon. Our next rain chance arrives just after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

A few light showers are possible in the early morning hours Saturday, followed by a more widespread chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms early Sunday morning just before sunrise. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected but we will continue to monitor this weekend storm system. Rainfall totals through Monday appear to be under one inch. There are still a handful of River Flood Warnings in effect as a result of last Sunday's severe storms and heavy rain, but no additional flooding issues are expected with our weekend rain chances.