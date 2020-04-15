Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Sunny but unseasonably cool Wednesday

Most of North Alabama bottomed out in the 30s Wednesday morning. Sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up today but afternoon highs will only manage the low 60s Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 8:02 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

FLOOD WARNINGS

RIVER FORECAST CENTER (click on location for latest water levels)

The sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures continue today for North Alabama. Highs once again struggle into the low 60s.  These afternoon highs are 10-15° below normal.  Another chilly night is in store for tonight through Thursday morning.  Morning lows Thursday should be a few degrees warmer than this morning, limiting any frost threat.  A noticeable warm up begins Thursday afternoon with highs coming close to 70°.   Highs warm back up to the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon.  Our next rain chance arrives just after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

A few light showers are possible in the early morning hours Saturday, followed by a more widespread chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms early Sunday morning just before sunrise. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected but we will continue to monitor this weekend storm system. Rainfall totals through Monday appear to be under one inch. There are still a handful of River Flood Warnings in effect as a result of last Sunday's severe storms and heavy rain, but no additional flooding issues are expected with our weekend rain chances.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events