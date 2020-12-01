Sunny, but still cold, to kick off December

The snow has moved out, but the cold air is here to stay. Temperatures this morning are in the mid 20s with wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s. While the wind is not quite as fierce as it was Monday, it is still noticeable and enough to add an extra chill to an already cold start to the month of December. The good news is we will see plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday. The bad news is it won't warm us up all that much. In fact, actual high temperatures will struggle into the 40s. However, the wind chill will keep it feeling more like the 30s later this afternoon. Clear skies continue tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 20s once again. The wind will start to relax after sunset tonight, so we are not as concerned about a wind chill factor Wednesday morning. Nonetheless, keep the winter coats nearby. Wednesday also looks nice, with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next rain chance late week. Rain chances look to be on the increase Thursday afternoon and evening. Data sources remain mixed on the timing for the most widespread rain chances, but it looks as though Thursday night and Friday morning will be the wettest time period. Up to a half inch is currently in the forecast before rain starts to move out just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will hold steady late week and into the weekend, with highs hovering on either side of 50 degrees and lows near freezing.