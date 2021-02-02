Sunny but still chilly Tuesday

North Alabama saw quite the cold 24-hour period: Monday morning - Tuesday morning. Snow showers yesterday morning transitioned to a windy afternoon with highs only in the mid 30s Monday.

That was followed by lows in the mid to upper 20s this morning. Tuesday's lows combined with 10-15 mph NW winds dropped our wind chills down to the teens today. We are warmer and sunny Tuesday afternoon but today's mid 40s will feel like the 30s due to the winds.

The warming trend continues Wednesday after another very cold morning. By Thursday some spots in North Alabama may even make a run at 60° as warmer air and moisture move in ahead of our next weather-maker Thursday night. Rain chances pick up through Thursday evening with the main line of rain just after midnight. Rain is wrapping up just before sunrise Friday morning with the possibility of a few wet snowflakes mixing in for Jackson & Dekalb Counties.

At this point, we've got our eyes on another system Saturday night. There's not a huge amount of agreement between data sources in regard to the amount of moisture we'll be working with, but one thing looks consistent. The coldest air that we've had in years could be sweeping into North Alabama Sunday into Monday. Forecast lows are in the mid teens Monday morning, which would make it the coldest temperature we've seen since January of 2018. Highs don't even make it out of the mid 30s.

The extended forecast is interesting (winter weather-wise) to say the least, so keep an ear out as things evolve heading into next week. The time to watch at this point looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday.