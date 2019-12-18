Sunny but still a cool afternoon Wednesday

North Alabama made it down to the mid 20s Wednesday morning. Sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up but afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s today. A northwest breeze will make for chilly conditions at times even with the sunny skies.

Thursday morning will drop into the upper 20s so more widespread frost is expected tomorrow. We will see a gradual warming trend through early next week. Highs warm to the low 50s Thursday with temperatures back in the 60s Monday.

Showers are possible Saturday though most of the rain will remain to our south. Better rain chances arrive Sunday with the best chances closer to Sand Mountain. Rain will begin to exit North Alabama early Monday morning. If you are traveling this weekend expect heavy rain at times closer to the Gulf and towards Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.