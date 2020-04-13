Clear
Sunny but cooler for much of the week

North Alabama will have a few days to dry out from Sunday's storms.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Four tornadoes have confirmed so far by the National Weather Service in Huntsville, including three here in North Alabama. The first tornado occurred around 6:23 PM last night in Marshall County, producing extensive damage in Boaz. The tornado has been rated an EF-2. Two additional tornadoes touched down in DeKalb later in the evening, including an EF-1 tornado near Shiloh at 9:53 PM and an EF-0 near Collinsville around 10:31 PM. Just outside of the WAAY 31 viewing area, an EF-1 tornado touched down near Johnsons Crossing just after 9 PM in Cullman County. Outside of these four tornadoes, we received many reports of wind damage and especially flash flooding, particularly over Sand Mountain. Significant flooding has led to many roads in DeKalb County to be closed well into today. Many River Flood Warnings are now in effect as well. Almost everyone in North Alabama picked up three to five inches of rain on Sunday alone.

Thankfully, it is a much quieter day across North Alabama. Clouds have stuck around following last night's severe weather, keeping things well below normal for this time of year. We will have several days to dry out and to get some fresh air this week. Clouds clear out through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop to around 40 for overnight lows. Expect lots of sunshine for your Tuesday, but temperatures continue to stay chill for mid April standards. Highs top out in the low 60s.

It will take some time to warm back up to seasonable temperatures despite the sunshine we will see for the rest of the work week. Another day of temperatures in the low 60s Wednesday before we begin the slow climb back into the upper 60s Thursday and lower 70s Friday. Our average high for this time of year is 73 degrees. Overnight lows will be very chilly the next three nights, especially heading into Wednesday and Thursday mornings. While urban areas will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s, some outlying spots could see some patchy frost develop. While there are no Frost Advisories at the moment, be mindful of any plants or vegetation you might have that is sensitive to these colder temperatures. Our next rain chance holds off until the weekend.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3563

Reported Deaths: 93
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson59715
Mobile45415
Lee2368
Shelby2125
Chambers1988
Madison1873
Montgomery1194
Tuscaloosa1190
Tallapoosa984
Marshall972
Walker810
Etowah757
Baldwin711
Calhoun590
Marion483
Houston441
St. Clair420
Cullman391
Morgan380
Limestone370
Randolph364
Talladega340
Elmore330
Coffee310
Wilcox300
Chilton300
DeKalb260
Russell240
Jackson242
Pickens220
Marengo211
Lauderdale214
Sumter200
Pike200
Autauga191
Clarke190
Coosa180
Greene170
Bibb160
Hale150
Lowndes140
Clay140
Dallas140
Macon141
Blount130
Covington130
Washington121
Cleburne120
Henry110
Barbour100
Franklin100
Choctaw100
Colbert91
Dale80
Escambia80
Lamar80
Cherokee80
Lawrence80
Butler70
Perry60
Monroe61
Conecuh50
Bullock40
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
