Sunny but cooler for much of the week

Four tornadoes have confirmed so far by the National Weather Service in Huntsville, including three here in North Alabama. The first tornado occurred around 6:23 PM last night in Marshall County, producing extensive damage in Boaz. The tornado has been rated an EF-2. Two additional tornadoes touched down in DeKalb later in the evening, including an EF-1 tornado near Shiloh at 9:53 PM and an EF-0 near Collinsville around 10:31 PM. Just outside of the WAAY 31 viewing area, an EF-1 tornado touched down near Johnsons Crossing just after 9 PM in Cullman County. Outside of these four tornadoes, we received many reports of wind damage and especially flash flooding, particularly over Sand Mountain. Significant flooding has led to many roads in DeKalb County to be closed well into today. Many River Flood Warnings are now in effect as well. Almost everyone in North Alabama picked up three to five inches of rain on Sunday alone.

Thankfully, it is a much quieter day across North Alabama. Clouds have stuck around following last night's severe weather, keeping things well below normal for this time of year. We will have several days to dry out and to get some fresh air this week. Clouds clear out through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop to around 40 for overnight lows. Expect lots of sunshine for your Tuesday, but temperatures continue to stay chill for mid April standards. Highs top out in the low 60s.

It will take some time to warm back up to seasonable temperatures despite the sunshine we will see for the rest of the work week. Another day of temperatures in the low 60s Wednesday before we begin the slow climb back into the upper 60s Thursday and lower 70s Friday. Our average high for this time of year is 73 degrees. Overnight lows will be very chilly the next three nights, especially heading into Wednesday and Thursday mornings. While urban areas will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s, some outlying spots could see some patchy frost develop. While there are no Frost Advisories at the moment, be mindful of any plants or vegetation you might have that is sensitive to these colder temperatures. Our next rain chance holds off until the weekend.