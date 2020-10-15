Sunny, but cooler and breezy to end the week

The cooler air starts filtering in tonight, along with a few showers. Lows dip to the lower 50s and upper 40s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will make it feel even cooler Friday morning. Rain totals won't exceed a tenth of an inch and the clouds start clearing through the morning Friday.

By the time Friday Night Football rolls around, it'll be clear again. The breeze should let up somewhat, but it'll be chilly regardless. Temperatures by kickoff will be in the lower 50, dropping to the upper 40s by the 4th quarter. With a clear sky, lows drop to near 40 degrees to start Saturday. It's not the coolest we've been so far this season (we hit 40 in Huntsville on October 3), but it is about 10 degrees below average.

It gets a little warmer Sunday...in fact, it'll be another almost perfect fall day. We'll start cool and crisp with a high in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Temperatures are on the rise next week as highs warm near 80 and lows don't fall past the lower 60s. Rain chances are few and far between, too.