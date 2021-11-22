Sunny but cool to start the week, a few showers Thanksgiving Day

The rain has come to an end but the cooler air is moving in. Temperatures are on either side of the 50 degree mark this morning. The cold front is moving south of our area and clouds will continue to clear out this morning. Even with the sunshine today, the combination of cooler air and a northerly breeze will keep temperatures in check. Highs will stay in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. A brisk northerly breeze gusting to 25 MPH at times today will keep wind chills in the 40s all day, so keep those jackets close by. The cold air arrives in full force overnight as lows tumble into the mid to upper 20s. Wind chill values overnight may fall into the low 20s.

The weather pattern stays quiet and cool through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. You should be in good shape for any travel plans over the next couple days. Unfortunately, that may not be the case for Thanksgiving Day. The first half of your holiday looks to be dry but cloudy. Our next cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and evening and brings showers back to North Alabama. If you have any outdoor plans later in the day, you may want to consider back up indoor plans. Rain quickly ends with the passage of the front Thursday. Rainfall totals will be under a quarter inch. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks sunny and cool with highs back in the 50s.