Sunny but cool Friday, heavy rain Easter Sunday

Today is the first of a few quiet weather days across North Alabama. The cold front that brought severe storms last night has left us with much cooler temperatures and sunny skies. Sunny skies will continue as we close out the week Friday, but it will be much cooler. Highs struggle into the lower 60s, which is over 10 degrees below normal for mid April. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the low 40s with mostly clear skies. Heading into Saturday, sunshine will continue and we warm back up into the upper 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday evening as our next round of rain returns for Easter Sunday.

We continue to closely monitor the forecast for your Easter holiday. Rain arrives around sunrise Sunday morning and continues throughout the entire day. Unfortunately, it looks as though Easter Sunday will be a complete washout this year. By Sunday afternoon, heavy rain and several rounds of thunderstorms will make their way into the area and continue into the evening hours. The main concern will be heavy rain Easter Sunday, with many locations picking up around two inches of rain on Sunday alone. This could lead to ponding on the roadways and flash flooding in some locations, especially Sunday night. The severe weather threat is focused to our south closer to the Gulf Coast, but a few strong storms can't be ruled out for our far southern communities. We will continue to monitor the severe weather threat closely, as it looks as though this could be a significant severe weather event Easter Sunday just to our south. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates. Temperatures cool back down once again for the new week, with highs only in the upper 50s by next Tuesday.