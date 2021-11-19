Sunny but chilly finish to the work week, rain returns Sunday afternoon

Brrrrrr!! Temperatures have dropped to the upper 20s and low 30s this morning under clear skies. That's a 30 degree temperature swing compared to 24 hours ago! A brisk northerly wind is forcing wind chills down into the 20s in many spots too. Sunshine is back in full force today but it will stay cool with highs in the mid 50s. The weekend looks like a mixed bag. Temperatures are a bit more seasonable both Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the 60s. Saturday will be dry but that won't be the case Sunday as our next cold front approaches. Rain chances are highest during the afternoon and evening Sunday. Isolated showers may linger early Monday. Most of us will see around a quarter to half inch of rain.

After this next cold front, temperatures tank. Highs are only in the 40s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 20s! The first half of Thanksgiving week will be quiet for any travel plans you have before the holiday. However, that may not be the case for the holiday weekend itself. Data sources continue to suggest another system that may mean a wet Thanksgiving or day after Thanksgiving. There are still a lot of timing uncertainties that need to be fine tuned but keep an eye on the forecast next Thursday and Friday if you have plans for later in the weekend.