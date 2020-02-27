Sunny but chilly Thursday, quick burst of snow Friday morning

The clouds from this morning will continue to clear North Alabama, allowing for sunny skies this afternoon. Some areas may reach the upper 40s today but west winds of 5-15 mph will make the afternoon feel like the 30s at times.

We have two separate weak systems diving into North Alabama Friday. The first system may have just enough moisture to bring a quick burst of snow to North Alabama around sunrise through the morning commute. By far the best chances will be Sand Mountain but areas all the way to I-65 could wake up to some snow showers. Chances drop to near zero the closer you head to Mississippi, especially south near Franklin County. There is a slight concern for places like Jackson County that the snow is heavy enough and lasts long enough for some road impacts for drivers and school buses.

It'll be near freezing Friday morning, then highs hit close to 50 during the afternoon. That means any morning snow showers will be transitioning to rain showers if not already done by late morning. Another weak system arrives Friday night. Some snowflakes are possible but this system is trending warmer and drier so snow chances will be much lower.

The weather shapes up nicely in time for the weekend. Highs are in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon and we'll be dry both days. By Sunday night, scattered showers develop across the area and continue into Monday. Up through Super Tuesday, shower activity should be relatively scattered. We can have a few thunderstorms, too. However, the heaviest rain and greatest chance for a stronger storm looks to hold off until either late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. That's good news for folks heading to the polls! Otherwise, it's warm and windy on Election Day. As a reminder, this forecast will likely be adjusted as Tuesday draws nearer, so keep checking back for updates.