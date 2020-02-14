Sunny but chilly Friday, mostly dry and warmer this weekend

A few spots made it down to the low 20s Friday morning. Combined with the north winds the wind chill or "feels like" temperature dropped to the low teens. Even with sunny skies into this afternoon, North Alabama will only warm to the low to mid 40s Friday. Even at mid afternoon wind chills will still be in the mid 30s.

Another hard freeze Saturday morning with overnight lows falling to the mid 20s, some isolated areas closer to 20°.

Other than a few stray showers Sunday and Monday, rain is not expected the next 3-4 days. Low-lying parts of the Tennessee River will remain in minor or moderate flood stage through this weekend if not beyond the next 7 days.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday, but chances are low. In fact, the best chances for rain the next 7 days will be late Monday night and next Tuesday. We could see another inch of rain or slightly more through Tuesday night. Thankfully, the four day dry stretch should lessen the flood threat next week.

Along with the rain/flood concerns Tuesday we will also need to watch for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Currently severe weather is not expected Tuesday but we're 4+ days out. Continue to check in with the forecast the next few days in case there are changes to the thunderstorm and severe threat next week.