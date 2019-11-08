Sunny but chilly Friday, snow possible next week

Most of North Alabama stayed above freezing Friday morning but wind gusts of 20-30 mph put wind chill values in the mid 20s. Winds will gust between 15-25 mph through the late morning and into the early evening Friday. A few areas may top out at 50° under sunny skies Friday afternoon but it will feel much cooler.

By the 4th quarter of some football games tonight we may see some temperatures already down to freezing. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s by sunrise Saturday morning. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 10 PM tonight to 8 AM Saturday morning.

Afternoon highs do rebound this weekend. By Sunday afternoon highs reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Veterans' Day will start mild and dry but rain chances will increase by the afternoon and evening.

By early Tuesday morning very cold air will rush into North Alabama. There may be enough lingering precipitation that a switch over from rain to snow could occur around sunrise Tuesday. This system will be moisture starved so expectations are currently between flurries to a dusting at most. Best chances of seeing some snow Tuesday morning will be east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain. Tiny changes in the track and strength the next 4 days will determine if North Alabama sees any snow Tuesday morning. The Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to monitor the threat of snow very closely.