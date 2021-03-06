Sunny, but breezy Saturday

Saturday starts off chilly and breezy with wind gusts already in the teens. A sunny day ahead, but wind gusts stay consistent with some parts of the day seeing winds as high as 20 mph. Tonight, wind begins to taper off but the cold air sticks around leaving temperatures in the upper 30's.

Sunday starts off chilly but it warms up quickly with the cold air and wind moving out. Temperatures even warmer with some areas seeing highs in the 60's.

Things get even better heading into the work week with highs in the mid to upper 60's, even reaching the 70's by the end of the week.