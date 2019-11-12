Clear
Sunny but a bitterly cold Tuesday

Sunshine returns to North Alabama but afternoon highs will struggle to reach freezing Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 8:02 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Just around midnight Tuesday morning sleet began to mix in with the rain for parts of North Alabama.  Closer to 3:00 am we saw widespread sleet and freezing rain which brought slippery conditions, especially to elevated roadways.  Thanks to sunshine and dry gusty winds, roads will improve through the rest of Tuesday.  

These same gusty winds will keep wind chill values in the low 20s even in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday.  Winds gusts will range from 30-40 mph this morning and closer to 20-30 mph this afternoon and evening.

By sunset temperatures will quickly drop in North Alabama.  Lows will bottom out near 20° Wednesday morning with many areas dropping to the upper teens.  This would be only the 4th time in the last 40 years that Huntsville will have dropped to the teens for a November morning.  Highs rebound back to the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and closer to 60 by this weekend.

