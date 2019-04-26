Sunny but a windy Friday

The rain has exited the Tennessee Valley and clear skies will continue to overspread the region through your Friday afternoon.

Northwest winds will continue to pick up for the Valley with some gusts to 35 mph and isolated 40 mph gusts for elevated and exposed areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the valley through 6:00 pm Friday.

Winds will drop off overnight and into Saturday and eventually turn to out of the south. This will allow for highs to rebound back to the upper 70s for the Valley Saturday. A weak system will approach the Valley by Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning. This will bring a few hit or miss showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. Most areas will remain dry for both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure continues to strengthen over the Tennessee Valley early next week. Widespread highs in the mid 80s are expected Monday through Wednesday. Isolated warmer spots will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday.