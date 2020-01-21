Sunny but a chilly Tuesday afternoon

Overnight Tuesday morning a few spots saw wind chills bottom out in the low teens to even single digits. Huntsville for example measured a temperature of 24° with a wind speed of 18 mph at 3:30 AM. Combined that is a wind chill of 10°.

Wind chill values will remain in the 20s through the late morning hours Tuesday. By mid afternoon, temperatures will climb to near 40° but it will feel more like the low to mid 30s due to the north winds.

We will see another very cold morning Wednesday with temperatures back down into the 20s. Thankfully afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50°. Out next chance for rain will move in by Thursday afternoon and evening. Between Thursday and late Friday expect between 0.50" to 1" of rain with locally higher amounts. Flooding and thunderstorms are not expected.