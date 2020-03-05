Clear

Sunny, breezy, and feeling like 40s Friday

The next few days are cool, but lovely across North Alabama.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 9:18 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 9:19 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures run a few degrees below average, even with a sunny sky. For Friday, we'll start out in the upper 30s and highs climb to the mid 50s during the afternoon. With a brisk northwest wind, it'll be feeling like 30s and 40s most of the day.  You can expect wind gusting over 20 mph at times. 

By next week, the rain is back. It's not torrential, but some locations closer to the TN/AL state line can see over an inch of rain Monday through Thursday. We'll have the chance at isolated thunderstorms, too.  Fortunately, there's no widespread flooding threat at this time.

