Sunny and warmer Wednesday, severe storms Saturday

North Alabama warms to near 60 today under sunny skies. Rain returns by Friday with the threat of severe storms Saturday.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 8:23 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama dropped to below freezing Wednesday morning but thanks to the clear skies it will be a quick warm up through this afternoon.  Highs will top out near 60 today and closer to the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

If you need to get things done outside before the rain arrives you have at least today and Thursday if not Friday morning.  Rain chances quickly pick up Friday afternoon.  There is even the chance for non-severe thunderstorms closer to Friday evening.

By far the biggest concern through Saturday will be the severe thunderstorm threat.  All types of severe weather are possible: including tornadoes and flooding.  The window for severe storms arrival is still being worked out but as of now it is looking like early afternoon for areas west of I-65 & mid to late afternoon for areas east of I-65.  Storms should be exiting Sand Mountain by the early evening hours Saturday.

Flooding will be possible Saturday but the higher flood threat will likely be next week as more heavy rain moves back into North Alabama.  Through Saturday we could see 2-3" of rain but an additional 2-4" of rain will be possible Monday-next Wednesday.

