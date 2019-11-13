Sunny and warmer Wednesday but still chilly

Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals missed the record low by 1° this morning. Huntsville bottomed out at 17 and Muscle Shoals made it down to 19. For Huntsville this was just the 4th November morning in the teens in the last 40 years.

Full sunshine today will allow for highs to climb to the upper 40s by mid afternoon. Temperatures quickly drop this evening but not to the extent of what we saw Tuesday. Increasing clouds late tonight and overnight may keep some areas at or even above freezing Thursday morning.

A system centered to our south will be responsible for increased cloud cover Thursday and Friday but may be far enough south that North Alabama could stay completely dry. Best chances for showers Thursday night and into Friday will be closer to Marshall and Dekalb Counties. We stay dry this weekend with highs near 60 Saturday and Sunday.