Clear

Sunny and warmer Tuesday, storms return Thursday

Tuesday will be sunny with almost hot conditions. Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Tuesday's afternoon highs will warm 5-10 degrees compared to Monday.  This will put the Tennessee Valley in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

By Wednesday a little bit of instability will develop in the afternoon and evening hours.  Best chances of seeing any isolated showers or thunderstorms will be east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain.  Most areas will remain dry Wednesday with periods of mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is the start of an active and unsettled pattern for the Tennessee Valley.  The main concern Thursday besides periods of heavy rain will be isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.  The main concern with any strong to severe thunderstorm will be gusty damaging winds.

The threat for periods of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will linger through Friday and into this weekend.  Many areas in the Tennessee Valley could see 2-3" of rain over the next 7 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events