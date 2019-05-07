Sunny and warmer Tuesday, storms return Thursday

Tuesday's afternoon highs will warm 5-10 degrees compared to Monday. This will put the Tennessee Valley in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

By Wednesday a little bit of instability will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Best chances of seeing any isolated showers or thunderstorms will be east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain. Most areas will remain dry Wednesday with periods of mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is the start of an active and unsettled pattern for the Tennessee Valley. The main concern Thursday besides periods of heavy rain will be isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern with any strong to severe thunderstorm will be gusty damaging winds.

The threat for periods of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will linger through Friday and into this weekend. Many areas in the Tennessee Valley could see 2-3" of rain over the next 7 days.