Sunny and warmer Tuesday, rain returns Thursday

A quick moving weak system brought light rain to the Tennessee Valley in the early morning hours Tuesday. This system has quickly exited Northern Alabama and we will continue to see clearing through Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's highs will run slightly warmer compared to Monday but still below normal for this time of the year. Wednesday's highs quickly warm back to the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be the start of a wet pattern that will last into next week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will begin Thursday afternoon and last into Friday. There is a chance that some embedded thunderstorms could become strong to severe. The area of most concern will be west of I-65 and into Mississippi. The primary concern for any strong to severe thunderstorms that may develop will be damaging winds.

The forecast becomes tricky Saturday and Sunday in terms of rain and thunderstorms though confidence is high for afternoon temperatures in the uppers 70s Saturday. We will need to watch Saturday and especially Sunday and into Monday for strong to severe thunderstorms. From Thursday through Monday rainfall totals will likely exceed 1-1.5" of rain for the Valley.