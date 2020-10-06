Sunny and warmer Tuesday, heavy rain from Delta later this week

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 by the mid afternoon. For Wednesday, the morning begins in the mid 50s before warming to the lower 80s. While North Alabama experiences calm, the same can't be said for the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Currently located in the Caribbean, Delta is expected to reach major hurricane status today. After a glancing blow to the Yucatan, Delta continues into the Gulf where it makes a turn toward the northeast, leading to a landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 storm.

Once Delta moves inland, the storm will continue tracking north toward the Mississippi/Alabama state line. The most likely impact for our area is heavy rain, although a deviation in the path can lead to a large swing in forecast rain totals. Same thing with wind. The closer the center of circulation is to our area, the higher the wind will be. Both aspects of the forecast will be monitored closely in the coming days. Just keep in mind that right now, North Alabama is expecting between 3 and 5 inches of rain Friday through Saturday.