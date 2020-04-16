Clear
Sunny and warmer Thursday, watching severe threat on Sunday

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon under sunny skies. Rain returns to North Alabama this weekend along with a threat of strong to severe storms by Sunday.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 8:04 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

For the second morning in a row North Alabama bottomed in the 30s Thursday morning.  Some isolated spots like Fort Payne even made it down to freezing.  Like yesterday, sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up today.  We're back to near 60° by lunchtime and topping out in the upper 60s by mid to late afternoon.

Expect another chilly start Friday but most of North Alabama will stay in the 40s for morning lows.  This will eliminate the frost threat for North Alabama and should wrap up the threat for the rest of spring.  Our next system will be somewhat weak late Friday night through Saturday morning.  Mostly scattered showers will arrive after midnight.  A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out but we're back to dry conditions just after sunrise Saturday morning with some afternoon sunshine. 

Sunday will come with two rounds of rain and thunderstorms.  the first round arrives around sunrise Sunday morning with widespread rain and some embedded thunderstorms.  The second round by the evening and late night hours will bring the threat of strong to severe storms.  As of today the greatest severe threat will be in central and southern Alabama but we will continue to monitor the threat the next few days.

Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4241

Reported Deaths: 123
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson62517
Mobile54817
Lee26912
Shelby2377
Chambers22110
Madison1913
Montgomery1745
Tuscaloosa1280
Tallapoosa1277
Marshall1062
Baldwin912
Walker840
Etowah787
Calhoun620
Marion584
Houston542
Elmore470
St. Clair470
Randolph454
Morgan420
Coffee400
Cullman401
Talladega381
Limestone370
Chilton350
Wilcox340
Jackson312
Russell300
DeKalb290
Sumter280
Pickens260
Pike240
Autauga241
Marengo231
Lauderdale224
Clarke210
Lowndes200
Macon192
Coosa191
Dallas182
Bibb180
Hale180
Greene180
Blount170
Covington170
Henry140
Clay140
Franklin141
Barbour120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Dale120
Choctaw120
Colbert111
Escambia90
Butler90
Cherokee90
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Perry70
Monroe71
Lamar70
Conecuh50
Winston40
Fayette40
Crenshaw30
Geneva20

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5827

Reported Deaths: 124
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby135926
Davidson123718
Sumner46627
Williamson3225
Out of TN2601
Rutherford2536
Knox1744
Wilson1451
Unassigned1360
Hamilton11011
Montgomery1022
Putnam920
Robertson880
Madison730
Tipton520
Cumberland510
Blount473
Washington440
Sullivan431
Fayette370
Dickson330
Maury330
Bradley331
Greene272
Macon272
Marion261
Bedford252
Hawkins242
Franklin231
Grundy231
Sevier220
Dyer220
Gibson210
Trousdale201
Cheatham190
Loudon170
Jefferson160
Lawrence150
Anderson151
Haywood121
Carroll120
Campbell120
Coffee120
Scott100
Smith100
DeKalb100
Marshall91
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Monroe90
Lauderdale90
Bledsoe80
Obion81
Henry80
Hardeman70
Jackson70
Cannon70
Morgan60
Weakley60
Hamblen61
Cocke50
Polk50
Overton50
Roane50
Chester50
Claiborne50
McMinn50
Stewart40
Clay40
Warren40
Grainger40
White40
Benton40
Perry40
Lake40
Humphreys40
Union30
Houston30
Meigs30
Carter31
Decatur30
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Giles30
Hickman20
Johnson20
Lewis20
Henderson20
Hardin20
Wayne20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00
Moore00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

