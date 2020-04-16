Sunny and warmer Thursday, watching severe threat on Sunday

For the second morning in a row North Alabama bottomed in the 30s Thursday morning. Some isolated spots like Fort Payne even made it down to freezing. Like yesterday, sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up today. We're back to near 60° by lunchtime and topping out in the upper 60s by mid to late afternoon.

Expect another chilly start Friday but most of North Alabama will stay in the 40s for morning lows. This will eliminate the frost threat for North Alabama and should wrap up the threat for the rest of spring. Our next system will be somewhat weak late Friday night through Saturday morning. Mostly scattered showers will arrive after midnight. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out but we're back to dry conditions just after sunrise Saturday morning with some afternoon sunshine.

Sunday will come with two rounds of rain and thunderstorms. the first round arrives around sunrise Sunday morning with widespread rain and some embedded thunderstorms. The second round by the evening and late night hours will bring the threat of strong to severe storms. As of today the greatest severe threat will be in central and southern Alabama but we will continue to monitor the threat the next few days.