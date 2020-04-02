Sunny and warmer Thursday, warming trend through this weekend

North Alabama made it down to at least the upper 30s Thursday morning. Fort Payne even reached freezing: 32° for the official low this morning. The sunny skies will allow for a quick warm-up with temperatures hitting the upper 60s by mid to late afternoon. Today's highs will be about 5° warmer than Wednesday and we'll be about another 5° warmer by Friday afternoon.

The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the lower 70s Friday and mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances are minimal in the short-term. An isolated shower or storm isn't impossible Sunday, but better rain chances are in store starting Monday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at least through Wednesday. Highs stay warm - in the mid to upper 70s and even lower 80s by Wednesday. Rain totals will range between one to two inches through the first half of next week.