Sunny and warmer Monday, storms return Wednesday

North Alabama dropped to the mid to upper 30s Monday morning along with some patchy dense fog. These overnight lows were about 15 degrees below normal for late April. The clear skies that allowed for a chilly start and fog formation will also allow for a quick warm up through this afternoon. Afternoon highs Monday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday. This afternoon's low 70s will also come with light winds, an improvement from Sunday's gusty winds.

A few sprinkles and showers will be possible late tonight and overnight but most of North Alabama will remain dry through Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms will overspread North Alabama before sunrise Wednesday. By the afternoon a line of stronger thunderstorms will be possible for areas further south and east. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Marshall and Dekalb Counties under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Wednesday. Marginal Risk or the threat for isolated severe storms is SPC's 1 out of 5 risk level.